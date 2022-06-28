F1 condemns racism after Piquet's reported slur at Hamilton

"The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society," the FIA said. "We express our solidarity with @LewisHamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motor sport."

Hamilton's Mercedes team — known as the Silver Arrows — switched from silver to an all-black car in 2020 to support Hamilton's efforts to combat racism. Hamilton and most drivers took a knee before races in 2020 and 2021 as an anti-racism gesture. Hamilton also set up The Hamilton Commission to improve F1's diversity.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind. Lewis has spearheaded our sport’s efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track," Mercedes said on Twitter. “Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future.”

Piquet clinched the F1 title three times in the 1980s and won 23 races. His daughter Kelly Piquet is Verstappen’s girlfriend.

The British GP is this weekend.

