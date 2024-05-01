F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death during the San Marino GP

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — The 30th anniversary of three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna's death is being commemorated with a memorial on the Imola track where he crashed during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is to be joined Wednesday by politicians from Brazil and Italy, plus a representative from Austria to also recall fellow Formula One driver Roland Ratzenberger, who died a day earlier during qualifying.

At 2:17 p.m. (1217 GMT), a minute of silence will be held and flowers laid down at the Tamburello curve to observe the exact time and place that the 34-year-old Senna crashed into a concrete wall at about 300 kph (185 mph).