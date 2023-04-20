F. Murray Abraham apologizes after 'Mythic Quest' exit

BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — F. Murray Abraham is apologizing after allegations of sexual misconduct led to his departure from the Apple TV+ show “Mythic Quest.”

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” the actor said in a statement issued Thursday. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

The apology comes after a report by Rolling Stone magazine that alleged Abraham was fired from the series following two allegations of misconduct.

Lionsgate Television, which produces “Mythic Quest,” said Thursday that it had no updates on a previous statement it issued Monday: “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions.”

Abraham played the character C.W. Longbottom on “Mythic Quest” during the show's first two seasons, but he was not brought back for the third.

He won an Oscar for his role as Antonio Salieri in the 1984 feature “Amadeus” and starred on the second season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

13m ago
