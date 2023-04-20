F. Murray Abraham apologizes after 'Mythic Quest' exit

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” the actor said in a statement issued Thursday. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

The apology comes after a report by Rolling Stone magazine that alleged Abraham was fired from the series following two allegations of misconduct.