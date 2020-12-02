Eyeball sculpture damaged in Dallas protest being repaired

The 30-foot-high sculpture that has caught the attention of passersby since it was installed in 2013 was tagged with graffiti on May 29. The message “NOW UC US,” along with Floyd’s initials and his words, “I can’t breathe,” were spray-painted on the sculpture.

Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man's neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked mass demonstrations around the world.