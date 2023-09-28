ExxonMobil loses bid to truck millions of gallons of crude oil through central California

ExxonMobil has lost a court bid to truck millions of gallons of crude oil through central California — a crucial part of its efforts to restart offshore oil wells that were shut in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — ExxonMobil lost a court bid Wednesday to truck millions of gallons of crude oil through central California — a crucial part of its efforts to restart offshore oil wells that were shut in 2015 after a pipeline leak caused the worst coastal spill in 25 years.

A federal judge refused to overturn a 2022 decision by the Santa Barbara County Board Supervisors that denied ExxonMobil's request to use trucks to carry crude from the three wells.

A request for comment from ExxonMobil about the decision wasn’t immediately returned.

The pipeline was shut down on May 19, 2015, when a corroded section above ground and running west of Santa Barbara ruptured, sending 140,000 gallons (529,958 liters) of oil onto a state beach and into the ocean.

Three decades-old drilling platforms were shuttered in the wake of the disaster.

ExxonMobil proposed sending up to 24,820 tanker trucks a year on coastal Highway 101 and and State Route 166 for up to seven years, arguing that was the only option for getting the oil from the offshore wells to onshore processing plants until a pipeline becomes available.

But county supervisors voted against issuing a permit amid concerns over the effect on local traffic and the potential for spills and accidents.

Environmental groups praised the court decision.

“ExxonMobil’s plan to restart its offshore platforms and truck millions of gallons per week through Santa Barbara County is reckless, dangerous, and totally unwelcome by this community,” said Linda Krop, chief counsel of the Environmental Defense Center, which represents four activist groups. "Today’s decision puts the safety of our communities, climate, and coastlines first.”

Meanwhile, a separate proposal to replace the pipeline remains under review by regulators.

California's oil and gas industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. But with climate change expanding the threat of wildfires and drought, the state has positioned itself as a global leader in renewable energy and pioneering policies intended to slow the planet’s warming. California plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035 and end oil production a decade later.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SK Battery America

SK Battery ushered EV sector into Georgia. Now it is cutting some jobs3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

CHARGED AT 13
After 26 years in prison, Little B comes home
7h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
9h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Evening commute, possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
4h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Evening commute, possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The candidates are going after Biden — and Trump — at second GOP debate. Follow live...
9m ago
Trading of shares of debt-laden property developer China Evergrande suspended in Hong...
14m ago
DeSantis knocks Trump, GOP moves on from Reagan and other presidential debate takeaways
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the second GOP presidential debate Wednesday
1h ago
Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
12h ago
Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top