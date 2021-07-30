Exxon posts $4.7B in Q2 profit as demand for fuel rebounds

And its chemical business delivered earnings of $2.3 billion, its best quarter in the company’s history.

“Positive momentum continued during the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products,” said Chairman and CEO Darren Woods in a prepared statement.

Exxon is realizing significant benefits from an improved cost structure, Woods added.

A year ago, the oil and gas industry was in the grips of a massive downturn when the global pandemic halted travel and demand for fuel cratered, forcing major oil companies to slash budgets and staff.

Investors are also becoming increasingly alarmed about climate change and some are pressuring companies to stop drilling for new oil. Exxon’s shareholders recently shook up the board, voting to replace three of the company’s 12 board members with directors they said were better equipped to guide the oil giant through a transition to cleaner energy. It was one of the biggest fights a corporate boardroom has endured over its stance on climate change.

This story has been corrected to show that Exxon produced 3.6 million barrels of oil per day in the second quarter, not the first quarter.