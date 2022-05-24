Extremists kill dozens in latest attack in northeast Nigeria

Some of those also killed by the rebels in the latest attack included farmers who were working in their fields, said Adam Rappa, another government official in the council area. The extremists "targeted everybody and not just farmers," he said.

"Their intention was to kill everyone,” said Rappa, referring to the insurgents who often attack remote communities arriving on motorcycles in large numbers.

The affected area is a "no-go area,” said Idris. Many parts of Kala/Balge are not accessible as they have often been hit by the extremists largely because of its proximity to the Cameroonian border — an escape route for the militants.

With the Nigerian military overstretched while responding to other pockets of security crises in addition to the war against the extremist rebels, the local militia known as the Civilian Joint Taskforce has supported military operations in northeast Nigeria.

Those members of the local militia killed on Sunday “used to gather to go around villages to check if there are Boko Haram ambushes,” said Idris with the Kala/Balge administrative office. “This time, they just went alone without the army.”

Nigerian security forces have repeatedly claimed victory in the war against Boko Haram and its offshoot the Islamic State in West Africa Province. But spontaneous attacks still target remote communities that have little security presence.

Most times when they attack remote communities, the militants “may be trying to get something from the town — maybe they are hungry and want to get something to eat — or they want to take over some communities,” said local official Rappa.