BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: The scene from 2023 Georgia GOP convention in Columbus
X

Extremists attack beachside hotel in Somalia's capital as al-Shabab claims responsibility

National & World News
By OMAR FARUK, Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
Witnesses and state media in Somalia say extremists have attacked a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, and security forces are responding at the site as some people remain trapped inside

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses and state media in Somalia say extremists have attacked a beachside hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, and security forces are responding at the site as some people remain trapped inside.

The Somali National News Agency reports that “many civilians” have been rescued from the Pearl Beach hotel as fighting continues Friday night. There is no immediate word on any deaths.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Somalia-based extremist group is known for carrying out attacks on hotels and other high-profile locations in Mogadishu, usually starting with a suicide bombing.

The Pearl Beach hotel is down the street from the Turkish Embassy and is popular with government officials.

Hassan Abdirahman told The Associated Press that he was in the restaurant at the time.

“I heard the sound of gunshots which came from the beach direction and followed by the huge sound of an explosion.” He said that he escaped and saw damaged vehicles along the street.

Mulki Osman also says he and his friends “instantly fled for cover” in the restaurant when they heard explosions and gunfire shortly before 8 p.m.

“Some of my friends are still stuck inside the hotel, but the security officers managed to rescue me. I hope they stay safe,” he said.

Lido Beach is one of Mogadishu's most popular areas and is busy on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy the weekend by visiting local coffee shops and ice cream parlors.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Look at me baby.’ Relationship between deputy, YSL defendant detailed in warrant1h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
1h ago

Animal rights group, veterinarian file lawsuit against Henry’s Noah’s Ark
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
1h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Panthers are finding overtime to be the right time in Stanley Cup playoffs
4m ago
Small leftist parties in Spain unite before July election in pact that could help Sánchez
11m ago
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
1h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
11h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top