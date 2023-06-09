BreakingNews
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
X

Extremist rebels kill at least 15 civilians in eastern Congo, rights group says

National & World News
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A rights group says that at least 15 people have been killed by extremist attacks in eastern Congo’s North Kivu province

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 15 people were killed by extremist attacks in eastern Congo's North Kivu province, a rights group said Friday.

Fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces —believed to have ties with the Islamic State group — attacked people for multiple days this week in the Ruwenzori sector of Beni territory, said Meleki Mulala, a coordinator for the New Congolese Civil Society group, a local rights organization.

“They (also) seriously injured several other civilians who were dispatched for urgent care," he said. The attackers executed the victims with knives, and the bodies of the dead were taken to the morgue and will be buried, Mulala said.

Violence has simmered for decades in eastern Congo, where about 120 armed groups fight over land, resources and power, and some to defend their communities.

Attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces have increased recently.

This week's violence comes days after at least 18 people were killed by the group in neighboring Ituri province and weeks after 17 people were killed, also in North Kivu.

Editors' Picks

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians 6h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
25m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Questions of transparency in Roswell city government
2h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
4h ago
The Latest
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
9m ago
White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war...
11m ago
Trump indictment unsealed in documents case I Live updates
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
10h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top