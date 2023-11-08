'Extraterrestrials' return to Mexico's congress as journalist presses case for 'non-human beings'

The lower chamber of Mexico’s congress has once again turned to spectacle, giving hours of its time to a controversial character pressing the case for “non-human beings” he said were found in Peru

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 29 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower chamber of Mexico’s congress once again turned to spectacle Tuesday, devoting hours of its time to a controversial character who pressed the case for “non-human beings” he said were found in Peru.

Less than three weeks after Category 5 Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco, a port of nearly 1 million people, the Chamber of Deputies spent more than three hours listening to journalist José Jaime Maussan and his group of Peruvian doctors.

Maussan and some Mexican lawmakers became the subject of international ridicule in September when he presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru. He along with others claimed they were "non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution."

In 2017, Maussan made similar claims in Peru, and a report by that country’s prosecutor’s office found the bodies were actually “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.”

The report added the figures were almost certainly human-made and that “they are not the remains of ancestral aliens that they have tried to present.” The bodies were not publicly unveiled at the time, so it is unclear if they are the same as those presented to Mexico’s congress.

On Tuesday, Dr. Daniel Mendoza showed photographs and x-rays of what he said was a “non-human being.” Maussan said it was a “new species” as it did not have lungs or ribs.

Lawmaker Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, from the governing party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said “all ideas and all proposals will always be welcome to debate them, hear them to agree with or not.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
1m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Election Day 2023: Recap of how the day went
6h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case
7h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case
7h ago

Bulldogs still No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
4h ago
The Latest
Virginia Democrats sweep legislative elections after campaigning on abortion rights
7m ago
Houston mayor's race heads to runoff between US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen...
8m ago
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top