Exposure feared after New Hampshire speaker dies of COVID-19

More than a quarter of House members, most of them Democrats, skipped the ceremony after learning the day before that several Republican lawmakers had tested positive for the virus after attending an indoor GOP caucus meeting Nov. 20 where many attendees weren’t wearing masks.

Acting Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Chuck Morse issued a statement Thursday saying they were “committed to protecting the health and safety of our fellow legislators and staff members who work at the statehouse in Concord.”

They said they will consult with the state Department of Health and Human Services and the legislature's administrative office regarding any additional steps needed beyond the current contact tracing and COVID-19 protocols in place “to ensure the continued protection of our legislators and staff.”

Democrats called on the office of Gov. Chris Sununu, like Hinch a Republican, to provide testing for all statehouse staffers, as well as any lawmakers who attended the swearing-in ceremony last week.

The House held several sessions inside an arena last spring to allow for appropriate social distancing — with about four dozen Republicans who refused to wear masks in a separate area.

Packard, who represents Londonderry and is serving his 15th term in the House, will remain the acting speaker until the full House membership meets Jan. 6.

Republicans won majorities in both chambers in November. Hinch previously served as majority leader for the 2016-17 session and as minority leader when Democrats were in control the past two years.

In an emotional speech when he was elected speaker Dec. 2, Hinch urged lawmakers to view each other as “friends and colleagues,” rather than members of opposing parties, particularly during a pandemic.

“I’ve been working with members of our caucus in good times and in bad for a number of terms. Long nights, stressful days, but charging ahead for what we believed was the proper course,” he said. “Through that time, I’ve worked to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table.”

New Hampshire House Majority Leader Dick Hinch gestures as he addresses legislators in Concord, N.H., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Hinch died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 just a week after he was sworn in as leader of the state’s newly Republican-led Legislature. He was 71. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa