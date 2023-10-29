Explosive device blows up at convention center in south India killing at least one and wounding 36

Authorities say an explosive device blew up at a convention center in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
5 hours ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — An explosive device blew up at a convention center in southern India killing at least one person and wounding 36 others Sunday, authorities said.

Hundreds of Jehovah’s Witness faithful were gathered for a prayer session at the Zamra International Convention Center in the town of Kalamassery in Kerala state when the explosion took place.

The state’s top police officer, Sheik Darvesh Saheb, said an initial investigation has revealed an improvised explosive device was used.

The wounded, many of them with burn injuries, were transported to hospital for treatment, he said.

Videos filmed right after the blast and shared online showed fire inside the convention center and rescuers helping people evacuate the building.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters police were investigating the “unfortunate incident.”

Police and medical personnel were put on high alert state-wide.

Jehovah’s Witnesses identify as Christians but are guided by distinctive beliefs and practices. They are known for their door-to-door proselytism.

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Gridlock Guy: Woodstock wrecker driver’s death tragic and avoidable3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS
ONE Musicfest: Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, KRS-One and more wow crowds
12m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
15m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
15m ago

Credit: TNS

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, 54, found dead in hot tub at home, sources say
10h ago
The Latest
LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets
15m ago
Mission impossible? Biden says Mideast leaders must consider a two-state solution after...
18m ago
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
18m ago
Featured

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
15h ago
What is tightrope surgery, the procedure to repair Brock Bowers’ ankle?
Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top