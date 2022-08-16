Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

The incidents raise further questions about Russia's ability to defend itself.

Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update that vessels in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet are in an “extremely defensive posture” in the waters off Crimea, with ships barely venturing out of sight of the coastline.

Russia’s flagship Moskva went down in the Black Sea in April, and last month Ukrainian forces retook strategic Snake Island.

The Russian fleet’s “limited effectiveness undermines Russia’s overall invasion strategy,” the British said. “This means Ukraine can divert resources to press Russian ground forces elsewhere.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu charged that in addition to supplying arms to Ukraine, Western allies have provided detailed intelligence and instructors to help Ukraine operate weapons that can hit deep in occupied territory.

“Western intelligence agencies not only have provided target coordinates for launching strikes, but Western specialists also have overseen the input of those data into weapons systems,” Shoigu said.

If Ukrainian forces were behind the explosions in Crimea, that would represent a significant escalation in the war. The Kremlin has demanded that Kyiv recognize Crimea as part of Russia as a condition for ending the fighting, while Ukraine has vowed to drive Moscow's forces from the peninsula on the Black Sea.

Videos posted on social media showed thick columns of smoke rising over raging flames in Mayskoye, and a series of explosions could be heard. The Russian Defense Ministry said the fires damaged a power plant, power lines, railroad tracks and apartment buildings.

Crimea’s regional leader, Sergei Aksyonov, said two people were injured and more than 3,000 evacuated from two villages.

Crimea is a popular summer destination for Russian tourists, and last week's explosions at Crimea's Saki air base sent sunbathers on beaches fleeing as flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon.

Ukrainian officials warned on Tuesday that Crimea would not be spared the ravages of war.

Rather than a travel destination, “Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Russia blamed last week's explosions on an accidental detonation of munitions, but satellite photos and other evidence — including the dispersed blast sites — pointed to a Ukrainian attack, perhaps with anti-ship missiles, according to military analysts.

Meanwhile, in the Donbas, the industrial expanse in the east that has been the focus of the fighting in recent months, one civilian was killed in Russian shelling, and two others were wounded, according to the Ukrainian regional governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

In Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, one civilian was killed and nine others were wounded by Russian shelling, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. He said the overnight attack was “one of the most massive shellings of Kharkiv in recent days.”

One good piece of news emerged from the region: A United Nations-chartered ship loaded with Ukrainian grain set out for the hunger-stricken Horn of Africa in the first such relief delivery of the war. The shipment was made possible by an internationally brokered deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports by the fighting.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A man looks out from an apartment destroyed after Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov) Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov Combined Shape Caption A man looks out from an apartment destroyed after Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov) Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov Credit: Kostiantyn Liberov