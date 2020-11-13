Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at veterans hospital

Three other workers were injured, but those injuries were not life threatening, officials said. Officials initially believed one worker was missing but all were accounted for.

The contractor who died worked for Mulvaney Mechanical, based in Danbury, Connecticut, said company Vice President Charles Brough.

“Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion," VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said.

Police, the VA and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating the accident, and the cause of the explosion had not been determined Friday, officials said.

The explosion occurred in a building that houses the hospital’s labor shops, such as carpentry and plumbing, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said the hospital, which was built in the 1950s and underwent a renovation in the 1990s, has decaying infrastructure that needs to be replaced.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said state emergency management officials will provide as much aid as necessary to conduct an investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and I have instructed our state agencies to provide full resources as the response and investigation continues,” Lamont said.

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford contributed to this report.

