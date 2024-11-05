Explosion at Turkish oil refinery injures 12

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion at an oil refinery in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday left at least 12 employees slightly injured, the company said. A fire at the facility was quickly brought under control.

The Turkish Petroleum Refineries company, TUPRAS, said a fire broke out at its facilities in Izmit, in Kocaeli province, during maintenance work on a compressor. The company's emergency teams responded immediately to the incident, it said in a statement.

The 12 employees sustained slight injuries and were taken to a hospital for examinations, the company said.