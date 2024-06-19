Nation & World News

Explosion and fire at military ammunition depot in Chad's capital causes fatalities

An explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad's capital has caused fatalities and injuries
53 minutes ago

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — An explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital caused fatalities and set off frantic efforts to put out the fire and treat the wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

The explosions at the depot in N’Djamena lit up the sky across the district of Goudji late Tuesday.

The fire “caused human and material damage,” President Mahamat Deby Itno posted on Facebook, without giving details about the number of those killed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and the president said an investigation would be conducted.

“Peace to the souls of the victims, sincere condolences to the bereaved families and quick recovery to the injured,” Deby added.

The situation has been brought under control with security and health officials deployed in the area, according to government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah. He urged residents to remain calm.

Local media reported the blasts started just before midnight and lasted for more than 30 minutes as nearby buildings shook and ammunition was thrown from the depot with explosive force.

