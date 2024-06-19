Explosion and fire at military ammunition depot in Chad's capital causes fatalities

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — An explosion and fire at a military ammunition depot in Chad’s capital caused fatalities and set off frantic efforts to put out the fire and treat the wounded, authorities said Wednesday.

The explosions at the depot in N’Djamena lit up the sky across the district of Goudji late Tuesday.

The fire “caused human and material damage,” President Mahamat Deby Itno posted on Facebook, without giving details about the number of those killed.