EXPLAINER: Why Victory Day in Russia is different this year

The Soviet Union lost a staggering 27 million people in World War II, which it calls the Great Patriotic War. The conflict, which devastated cities and the countryside, caused enormous suffering and left a deep scar in the national psyche.

Victory Day is a rare event in the nation’s divisive post-Soviet history that is revered by all political players, and the Kremlin has used that sentiment to encourage patriotic pride and underline Russia’s role as a global power.

The annual celebrations feature a massive military parade on Red Square showcasing the latest armaments from tanks to fighter jets to nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.

This year, the array of weapons to be displayed in the parade has been significantly curtailed from last year in an apparent reflection of the military's heavy engagement in Ukraine.

FIGHTING ‘NEO-NAZIS’

In ordering the invasion, Putin declared that it was aimed at the “demilitarization” of Ukraine to remove a perceived military threat to Russia by "neo-Nazis” — rhetoric condemned by Ukraine and the West as a fictitious cover for a blunt act of aggression.

To try to back up the claim, Putin and his officials have pointed to the adulation by Ukraine's right-wing groups of nationalist leaders Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych, who sided with the Nazis during World War II and their perceived use of Nazi units' symbols.

The rhetoric also has been used by the Kremlin to try to bolster public support for the war amid heavy losses of troops and equipment and massive economic damage from Western sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, has derided the Kremlin “denazification” claim. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov fired back by drawing a parallel between Zelenskyy and Adolf Hitler — a statement that has drawn sharp criticism from Israel.

RUSHING THE OFFENSIVE?

Some in Ukraine and the West expected Putin to try to seek quick gains before the May 9 holiday in a possible attempt to present it as a decisive victory and use it as an exit from what increasingly looks like a disastrous quagmire bleeding Russia's resources and threatening its stability.

After a failed attempt to storm Kyiv and other big cities in Ukraine's north in the early stages of the war, the Kremlin has shifted its focus to the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas, where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian government forces since 2014. That conflict erupted weeks after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian military has rearmed and resupplied its forces withdrawn from Kyiv and moved them to Donbas in an apparent attempt to encircle and destroy the most capable and seasoned Ukrainian troops concentrated there.

But that offensive in the east has faced staunch Ukrainian defenses and made only incremental advances, dashing Kremlin hopes for a quick victory. Significant gains look all but impossible before May 9.

In an interview this week, Lavrov said: “Our military isn't going to artificially link its action to any date, including Victory Day.”

UPPING THE ANTE

Some Russian hard-liners have criticized the Kremlin for using only a limited force and urged a nationwide mobilization effort. Some Western officials and observers believe Putin may use May 9 to formally declare a war and announce a total mobilization of the population to boost troop numbers for an offensive.

“He’s been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say, ‘Look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people,’" British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC Radio last week.

Ukraine's intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, issued a similar warning Monday, alleging that Russia has covertly begun preparations for a broad mobilization.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the claims as “nonsense” on Wednesday.

Russian authorities have claimed that only volunteer contract soldiers have been fighting in Ukraine, even though many conscripts were taken prisoner in the war's initial days.

Russia's military has about 1 million service personnel — 400,000 of them contract soldiers, including 147,000 in ground forces. Western officials estimated the initial strength of Russia's invasion force at about 180,000.

The military acknowledged losing 1,351 soldiers as of March 25 and hasn't updated its casualty numbers since then. Western officials have said Russian losses were much heavier and estimated that up to a quarter of Moscow's initial attacking force was made unfit for combat.

If the war drags on, the current Russian troops numbers in Ukraine could be insufficient to sustain the operations, forcing the Kremlin to rely on poorly trained conscripts or call up reservists.

The Kremlin faces a stark choice between trying to win the war with a limited force or attempting to bolster its troops in Ukraine with draftees and reservists, a move that could bring public outrage and potentially destabilize the political situation.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - Russian troops march during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2019. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a military parade marking 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II that Russia celebrates on May 9 is the country's most important holiday. This year it has special meaning amid the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" aimed to rid the country of alleged "neo-Nazis" — a false accusation derided by the West. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - A Russian military Topol M intercontinental ballistic missile launcher rolls during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019. The defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II that Russia celebrates on May 9 is the country's most important holiday. This year it has special meaning amid the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" aimed to rid the country of alleged "neo-Nazis" — a false accusation derided by the West. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia on June 24, 2020. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (Yekaterina Shtukina/Sputnik Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Yekaterina Shtukina

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, holds a portrait of his father Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, in front of him, as he walks among other people carrying portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march through Red Square celebrating 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 9, 2019. The defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II that Russia celebrates on May 9 is the country's most important holiday. This year it has special meaning amid the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" aimed to rid the country of alleged "neo-Nazis" — a false accusation derided by the West. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Alexei Druzhinin

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Ramil Sitdikov

FILE - Armed Russian servicemen stand atop their military vehicles near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2021. The defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II that Russia celebrates on May 9 is the country's most important holiday. This year it has special meaning amid the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" aimed to rid the country of alleged "neo-Nazis" — a false accusation derided by the West. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Mikhail Metzel

FILE - Vladimir Kapitonovin, 98, a WWII veteran and former military pilot, gestures while speaking to a group of foreign journalists with a red flag, a replica of the Victory banner in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. The defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II that Russia celebrates on May 9 is the country's most important holiday. This year it has special meaning amid the war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" aimed to rid the country of alleged "neo-Nazis" — a false accusation derided by the West. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - People look at a replica of the Victory banner fluttering in the wind over the central square in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

FILE - Russian servicemen stand near a painting of a Ukrainian woman holding a Soviet-era red flag in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, April 30, 2022. Some in the West think Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Victory Day on May 9 when Russia celebrates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II to officially declare that war is underway in Ukraine and announce a mobilization _ the claim rejected by the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko