EXPLAINER: Why AP called Florida for Trump

In order to win, Biden needed to run up massive margins in the three heavily Democratic counties in south Florida. But early returns showed him underperforming in Miami-Dade County.

That’s where Trump and his allies have been branding Democrats as socialists in advertisements for more than a year — a message geared toward south Florida’s Cuban population, many of whom fled the island nation after Fidel Castro’s communist government came to power.

Florida was a must-win for Trump. Without it, his path to the presidency would have drastically narrowed.

He saturated the state with TV advertising and shifted his residency from New York to Palm Beach County, where he owns the Mar-a-Lago Club, which has been billed as the “Winter White House.”

An elections worker unload ballots at the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office in St. Petersburg, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (John Pendygraft/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: John Pendygraft Credit: John Pendygraft