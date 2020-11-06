EXPLAINER: What's happening with poll watchers?

Poll watchers have been a central element of legal battles that have erupted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada. While counting was largely finished in Michigan, the work continued Thursday in Pennsylvania and Nevada, where a narrow margin separated Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Monitoring polling places and election offices is allowed in most states, but rules vary and there are certain limits to avoid any harassment or intimidation. Monitors are not allowed to interfere with the conduct of the election and are typically required to register in advance with the local election office.

QUOTABLE:

“I’m proud of how transparent and secure our process has been. I know that the truth is on our side here.” — Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's top election official and a Democrat.