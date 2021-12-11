EXPLAINER: What's behind 'sordid' evidence at Potter trial?

Potter and her attorneys have said she meant to use her Taser to stop him but accidentally grabbed her gun before she shot Wright in the chest.

Much of Thursday's testimony focused on what happened after Potter shot Wright and he then drove off and crashed into an oncoming car about a block away. The defense objected multiple times, arguing that the testimony and some of the images shown were needlessly repetitive and inflammatory.

Engh told Judge Regina Chu that the issue at hand was Potter's thought process in the moment that she yelled "Taser, Taser, Taser" and pulled the trigger of her gun.

But Engh said the state had spent “an inordinate amount of time presenting prejudicial evidence" about the crash, which he said was caused by the gravely wounded Wright's excessive speed. “I didn’t see any evidence directed towards the proof of guilt today, but rather evidence of sordid pictures and prejudicial impact that had little relevance," he said.

Frank countered that because the state is seeking a lengthier sentence, the evidence was relevant to show that Potter’s actions recklessly created a danger to others. He said she shot Wright when he was still in a position to operate his car, and that she violated her position of trust as an officer. He blamed her for the crash, in which Wright's girlfriend and the elderly driver of the oncoming car were seriously injured. The state also contends that Potter's actions endangered Luckey and another officer who was assisting in the arrest.

The driver's wife, who was in the car Wright struck but wasn't seriously injured, testified that the crash accelerated her husband's declining health. Her daughter's testimony backed that up. Wright's girlfriend said she still suffers from the effects of her broken jaw. Jurors saw a photo of her bleeding from the mouth.

The testimony of officers who rushed to the crash scene, and videos, suggested that Potter's actions might have put them at risk and delayed attempts to save Wright's life. They told the jury they didn't know at first that Wright had been shot and they weren't sure what they were dealing with at the crash scene. They said that because of the possibility that Wright was armed — he wasn't — they held back with guns drawn for about 8 1/2 minutes before pulling him from his car and trying to resuscitate him.

The first-degree manslaughter count requires prosecutors to prove that Potter acted recklessly. The second-degree manslaughter count requires them to prove culpable negligence. Neither charge requires proof that she intended to kill. The sentencing guidelines call for seven years and two months in prison on the first charge and four years on the other.

Prosecutors must prove aggravating circumstances — known as “Blakely factors” under a 2004 Minnesota Supreme Court decision — to get a sentence of more than eight years and seven months. The statutory maximum is 15 years on the most serious count. They haven't said how much extra prison time they'll seek if Potter is convicted.

A similar process happened in the trial this year of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. Frank and other prosecutors in that case asked Judge Peter Cahill for a longer sentence than the 12 1/2 years recommended under the sentencing guidelines. The judge sentenced Chauvin to 22 1/2 years, saying prosecutors established that Chauvin abused his position of authority and treated Floyd with particular cruelty, that several children witnessed the crime live, and that Chauvin knew that kneeling on Floyd's neck was dangerous.

In this image taken from Champlin Police Officer Daniel Irish's police body cam video that was played during the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis, police approach the car that Daunte Wright was driving after being shot during a traffic stop.

In this screen grab from video, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank interviews a witness as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

In this image from video, defense attorney Paul Engh, speaks as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu discusses jury instructions in court Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.

In this screen grab from video, Mychal Johnson, former patrol sergeant at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn.