EXPLAINER: What would a recount in Georgia look like?

Well, according to the secretary of state's office, the recount will be done on high-speed scanners at each county's central election office.

So first they create a test deck and count them by hand. Then they put those same ballots through the scanner and see if the tallies match. If they do, and the election workers determine the scanner is working accurately, every single ballot will then be rescanned.

HOW MIGHT THIS END?

Of course it's too soon to tell in this case. But the AP's research shows that there have been at least 31 statewide recounts since 2000. And of those, only three changed the outcome of the election. The initial margins in those races were all under 300 votes.