EXPLAINER: What the EU is doing to help Ukraine refugees

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The decision applies to all Ukrainian nationals who have been displaced from Ukraine on or after Feb. 24, 2022 “as a result of the military invasion by Russian armed forces that began on that date.”

It also applies to their family members — spouses, unmarried partners in stable relationships and children — or to people who were already refugees inside Ukraine before the war. It excludes those who were living in Ukraine short-term, like foreign students.

HOW LONG CAN REFUGEES FROM UKRAINE STAY?

Ukrainian nationals are allowed to travel visa-free in Europe and so can move around once they are admitted for a 90-day period.

This means they can choose the EU country that would like to stay in and apply for temporary protection there. It’s particularly good for those who want to stay with relatives already in Europe.

That period of protection would apply for one year, initially. Unless it ends, the stay could be extended in six-month periods for a further year. If Ukraine remains unsafe, the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, could extend the protection system for one more year, making a maximum of a three-year stay possible under certain circumstances.

Member states should try to help people return voluntarily when their stay is over. In some cases, they could help set up exploratory visits to help people work out whether it’s safe to go home. People can also apply for asylum in the EU at any time during their stay.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE ENTITLED TO?

Some countries are already providing free rail and bus travel, and other benefits to people fleeing Ukraine.

Some are lodged in reception centers or with willing European families. But under this system, European governments should ensure that people have access to accommodation or help to get housing.

They should receive social welfare benefits and possibly medical care. Countries should allow people to apply for jobs or become self-employed workers. Adult education, training in a trade or workplace experience should also be possible. People under 18 should be given access to schools.

Children traveling alone would be placed with adult relatives, foster families, reception facilities adapted to receiving minors, or with the adults they fled Ukraine with. Any visas should be provided free of cost.

FILE - A refugee fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sits on a bus, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

FILE - People, fleeing Ukraine, register for a bus which will take them to Germany, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 3, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

FILE - Anna Karpenko, left, 32, who fled the Russian invasion from Chornomorsk with her son, speaks to her mother inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

FILE - Refugees, mostly women and children, wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

FILE - Romanian firefighters help refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

FILE - A woman, who is fleeing Ukraine, boards a bus which will take refugees to Germany, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 3, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

FILE - Ukrainian refugees queue for food in the welcome area after their arrival at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, March 8, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

FILE - A child is accompanied by a soldier as refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Around 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded. Most have fled to the European Union. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)