BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

EXPLAINER: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?

In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a trash bin is burning as anti-riot police arrive during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a trash bin is burning as anti-riot police arrive during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

National & World News
By JOSEPH KRAUSS, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code

Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code.

The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered daring displays of defiance, in the face of beatings and possible arrest.

Many Iranians, particularly the young, have come to see Amini’s death as part of the Islamic Republic’s heavy-handed policing of dissent and the morality police’s increasingly violent treatment of young women.

Here’s a look at what sparked the protests and where they might lead.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN IRAN?

In street protests, some women tore off their mandatory headscarves, demonstratively twirling them in the air. Videos online showed two women throwing their hijabs into a bonfire. Another woman is seen cutting off her hair in a show of protest.

At some of the demonstrations, protesters clashed with police and thick clouds of tear gas were seen rising in the capital, Tehran. Protesters were also chased and beaten with clubs by the motorcycle-riding Basij.

The Basij, volunteers in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, have violently suppressed protests in the past, including over water rights and the country's cratering economy.

Yet some demonstrators still chant "death to the dictator," targeting both Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran's theocracy, despite the threat of arrest, imprisonment and even the possibility of a death sentence.

WHAT CAUSED THE PROTESTS IN IRAN?

Iran's morality police arrested Amini on Sept. 13 in Tehran, where she was visiting from her hometown in the country's western Kurdish region. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Police detained her over wearing her hijab too loosely. Iran requires women to wear the headscarf in a way that completely covers their hair when in public. Only Afghanistan under Taliban rule now actively enforces a similar law. Ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia has dialed back its enforcement over recent years.

The police deny Amini was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack. President Ebrahim Raisi, who will speak at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, has promised an investigation.

Amini's family says she had no history of heart trouble and that they were prevented from seeing her body before she was buried. The demonstrations erupted after her funeral in the Kurdish city of Saqez on Saturday, and quickly spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

HOW ARE WOMEN TREATED IN IRAN?

Iranian women have full access to education, work outside the home and hold public office. But they are required to dress modestly in public, which includes wearing the hijab as well as long, loose-fitting robes. Unmarried men and women are barred from mingling.

The rules, which date back to the days after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, are enforced by the morality police. The force, officially known as the Guidance Patrol, is stationed across public areas. It is made up of men as well as women.

Enforcement was eased under former President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who at one point accused the morality police of being overly aggressive. In 2017, the head of the force said it would no longer arrest women for violating the dress code.

But under Raisi, a hard-liner elected last year, agents of the morality police appear to have been unleashed. The U.N. human rights office says young women have been slapped in the face, beaten with batons and shoved into police vehicles in recent months.

HOW HAS IRAN RESPONDED TO THE PROTESTS?

Iranian leaders have vowed to investigate the circumstances of Amini's death while accusing unnamed foreign countries and exiled opposition groups of seizing on it as a pretext to foment unrest. That's been a common pattern during protests in recent years.

Iran's ruling clerics view the United States as a threat to the Islamic Republic and believe the adoption of Western customs undermines society. Khamenei himself has seized on so-called “color” protests in Europe and elsewhere as foreign interventions — and not as people demonstrating for more rights.

Tensions have been especially high since then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and imposed crippling sanctions. The Biden administration has been working with European allies for the last two years to revive the accord. The negotiations appear deadlocked, as nonproliferation experts warn Iran has enough highly enriched uranium for a nuclear bomb if it chooses to build one. The Islamic Republic insists its program is peaceful.

The governor of Tehran said Wednesday that authorities arrested three foreign nationals at protests in the capital, without elaborating. Iranian security forces have arrested at least 25 people, and the governor of the Kurdistan province says three people have been killed by armed groups in unrest linked to the protests, without elaborating.

Activists and human rights groups have blamed Iranian security forces for killing protesters in other demonstrations, like those over gasoline prices in 2019.

COULD THE PROTESTS BRING DOWN IRAN'S GOVERNMENT?

Iran's ruling clerics have weathered several waves of protests going back decades, eventually quashing them with brute force.

The most serious challenge to the clerics' rule was the Green Movement that emerged after the country's disputed presidential election in 2009 and called for far-reaching reforms; millions of Iranians took to the streets.

Authorities responded with a brutal crackdown, with the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij militia opening fire on protesters and launching waves of arrests. Opposition leaders were placed under house arrest.

Among those killed was Neda Agha Soltan, a 27-year-old woman who became an icon of the protest movement after she was shot and bled to death in a video seen by millions on social media.

___

Follow Joseph Krauss on Twitter at www.twitter.com/josephkrauss.

Combined ShapeCaption
In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a protester throws a tear gas back at the anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a protester throws a tear gas back at the anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a protester throws a tear gas back at the anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters throw stones at anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters throw stones at anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters throw stones at anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code, in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests, including clashes with security forces in the capital and other unrest that claimed at least three lives. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders3h ago
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
3h ago
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
20h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
ajc.com

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 5
3h ago
The Latest
President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal
7m ago
Biden pledges $2.9B in food security aid amid Ukraine war
11m ago
Putin orders partial military call-up, risking protests
13m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top