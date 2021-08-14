EXPLAINER: Western water projects in infrastructure deal

The plan would provide $1.15 billion for improving water storage and transport infrastructure such as dams and canals. Groundwater storage projects, which replenish underground aquifers that aren't vulnerable to evaporation, would also get funding. Western states have for years over-pumped groundwater from wells during dry years, even causing land to sink in parts of California.

“California has to do more to store and otherwise stretch the use of water in wet years in order to have enough to sustain through the dry years,” said California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat whose office helped get water provisions in the bill.

WATER RECYCLING

To help stretch existing water supplies, $1 billion would go toward projects that recycle wastewater for household and industrial use. Many states and cities already have or are developing programs that recycle storm water runoff and wastewater. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water, dams and reservoirs in 17 Western states, would decide which projects are funded.

DROUGHT PLAN

Prolonged drought, scorching temperatures and climate change are draining the Colorado River that supplies water to 40 million people and farmland in the West. The bill would provide $300 million for drought measures, such as conservation and storage projects, to maintain water levels at the river's reservoirs and prevent additional water cuts.

Already, the first-ever shortage declaration at the river is expected next week. Some Arizona farmers will be among those to feel the effects next year.

DESALINATION

The bill would add $250 billion for studies and projects to make sea water and brackish water usable for agricultural, industrial and municipal use. Desalination plants send ocean water through filters that extract fresh water and leave behind salty water that's often returned to the ocean. The technology is expensive but increasingly viewed as a critical way to supplement water supplies in drought prone areas.

DAM SAFETY

About $800 million would fund improvements and repairs at dams that are used for drinking water, irrigation, flood control and hydropower. Scores of dams across the U.S. are in poor or unsatisfactory condition, according to state and federal agencies. In 2017, damage at California's Oroville Dam prompted evacuation orders covering nearly 200,000 people. Feinstein's office recently said that California alone has 89 dams that are "in less than satisfactory condition."

RURAL WATER

Another $1 billion would be dedicated for water projects in rural areas, where aging water treatment facilities and infrastructure are often in need of repair.

Taken together, the water projects funded by the infrastructure plan could make an impact in the West, said Dan Keppen, executive director of Family Farm Alliance, which lobbies for farmers, ranchers and irrigation districts.

“It’s sort of an all-of-the-above approach and that’s what’s needed,” he said.

___

AP journalist Matthew Daly contributed from Washington.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/environment

FILE - In this July 28, 2014, file photo, lightning strikes over Lake Mead near Hoover Dam that impounds Colorado River water at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Arizona. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - In this June 9, 2021, file photo, Danny Nielsen walks through a tent on property he purchased next to the head gates of the Klamath River in Klamath Falls, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

FILE - In this May 22, 2021, file photo, water drips from a faucet near boat docks sitting on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake, currently at 37% of its normal capacity, in Folsom, Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)

FILE - In this June 16, 2021, file photo, an irrigation canal runs past farmland in Lemoore, Calif. California regulators on Aug. 3, said some farmers in one of the country's most important agricultural regions will have to stop taking water out of major rivers and streams because of a severe drought that is rapidly depleting the state's reservoirs and killing endangered species of fish. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this June 9, 2021, file photo, a small stream runs through the dried, cracked earth of a former wetland near Tulelake, Calif. The area was drained in an effort to prevent an outbreak of avian botulism, which occurs when water levels become too low. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

FILE - In this May 23, 2021, file photo, a vehicle crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks in Oroville, Calif. At the time of this photo, the reservoir was at 39 percent of capacity and 46 percent of its historical average. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine the American Jobs Plan, focusing on infrastructure, climate change, and investing in our nation's future on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)