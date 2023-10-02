Explainer | Trump’s fraud trial in N.Y. begins today. Here’s what to know.

The trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump and his company is scheduled to begin today in a Lower Manhattan courtroom.

James’s investigation began in 2019 after former Trump adviser and confidant Michael Cohen testified before Congress that the then-president was a “con man” who cheated in business deals by drastically inflating the value of his wealth.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the bench trial, issued a pretrial decision last week that fraud was committed broadly by the Trump Organization and its executives. The judge revoked Trump’s New York business licenses, which could cause the former president to lose control over dozens of properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The trial will cover several other claims raised by James, including whether specific illegal acts were committed during the commission of the fraud.

Trump and his attorneys deny all allegations of wrongdoing and have argued that both the banks and the company benefited financially from the deals in question.

What is the trial about?

The trial will examine an alleged long-standing practice by the Trump Organization and its executives of inflating the value of Trump’s real estate empire to negotiate better interest rates from lenders and to cut down on insurance policy costs.

The case involves “statements of financial condition” prepared by Trump accountants over a 10-year period beginning in 2011. By manipulating the value of Trump’s property and other real estate assets by up to $2.2 billion annually, the real estate, hospitality and golf resort company received better interest and policy rates than it otherwise would have, according to the lawsuit.

Engoron has already ruled that Trump, two of his adult children, two long-serving finance employees and the company are liable for fraud in general. The trial’s focus was narrowed to determine whether criminal conduct including falsification of records and insurance fraud was part of the overall scheme. The case is entirely civil, however, and even if the judge finds that crimes were committed he cannot order anyone to go to prison.

Will Trump testify?

Trump is expected to testify. His sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are also on witness lists filed by both James and the defense team. James’s side also has included Ivanka Trump on its list. Ivanka Trump was originally a named defendant but she was removed from the case by an appellate court in a June decision. The elder Trump may be at the trial today or at another time to watch, according to people familiar with his plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss them.

What does a bench trial mean?

A bench trial means there is no jury. The judge is entirely responsible for the outcome of the proceedings.

Could Trump go to prison? What penalties does he face?

Trump does not face a prison sentence because the James lawsuit is a civil case, not a criminal one. If a related criminal case were to be filed, he could be ordered to serve prison time if convicted. Engoron could order a financial penalty as a result of the lawsuit referred to as “disgorgement.” James has asked for a disgorgement order in the amount of $250 million and further restrictions on Trump’s ability to operate a business in the state.

Could Trump lose his New York real estate property, including Trump Tower by Central Park?

Analysts say that Trump’s properties in New York, including Trump Tower, are the most vulnerable of his real estate assets around the world based on Engoron’s recent summary judgment ruling, which will undergo appellate court scrutiny. Future decisions by Engoron could also influence the ultimate result.

Will the Trump trial be televised?

The trial is not expected to be televised.

How long will the trial last?

It is still unclear how long the trial will last. Engoron has allotted nearly three months if necessary.

What is left to decide?

There are pending requests by James’s team that would further restrict Trump’s ability to operate a business in New York. In addition to the surrender of $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten gains, James has asked Engoron to bar Trump from obtaining any new loans from a bank with a foothold in the state for five years, to keep him from acquiring new property for five years and to permanently prohibit Trump and the other named defendants from serving as officers of any corporate entity.

What other trials is Trump potentially facing in the next year?

Trump, a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential race, has been indicted four times, including in New York for allegedly falsifying business records. A trial date in that case has been set for March but could change.

He could stand trial several other times before the election. Criminal charges are pending in Washington and in Fulton County related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In Florida, he faces federal charges for his alleged hoarding of highly sensitive government documents after his term, and alleged attempts to obstruct government efforts to get them back.

In New York, two other unrelated civil cases against Trump are expected to go to trial next year.