X

Clarification: Explaining Floyd-Officer Trial-Alternates

National & World News | Updated 16 minutes ago
In a story published March 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the last two of 14 jurors seated would serve as alternates for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death

In a story published March 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the last two of 14 jurors seated would serve as alternates for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. The story should have made clear that this typically is the way alternates are named, but the court has not specified which of the 14 will be alternates in the Chauvin case.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.