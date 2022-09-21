ajc logo
X

EXPLAINER: Key points from Vladimir Putin's call-up speech

FILE Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting reaches nearly seven months. Putin's address to the nation on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting reaches nearly seven months. Putin's address to the nation on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued another grave warning to the West after his country’s military suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks in Ukraine

Speaking from a wood-paneled operation room, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued another stern warning to the West on Wednesday after his country’s military suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks in Ukraine.

Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists that could raise available troop numbers by up to 300,000 and delivered a thinly-veiled threat of Moscow's willingness to use nuclear weapons.

Here's a look at key takeaways from that speech and the West's reaction to it.

WHY DID PUTIN MAKE THE THREATS NOW?

Putin’s military call-up and possible nuclear threat comes days after the Ukrainian army pulled off a surprise counteroffensive to recapture territory around its second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the east.

“I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction ... and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said in the televised address, adding with a lingering stare at the camera: “It’s not a bluff.”

But his seven-minute address was also broadcast as Russia prepares to hold referendums in Ukrainian regions it now occupies, including areas taken over by Moscow-backed separatist forces after fighting broke out in 2014. The votes start Friday and have already been dismissed as illegitimate by Ukraine and its Western allies.

WEST VOWS TO STAY THE COURSE

President Joe Biden led Western condemnation of Putin's remarks at the United Nations General assembly, arguing that Moscow's aggression should be met with continued resolve by Western nations to support Ukraine.

"We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression. Period,” he said, denouncing Moscow's plans to hold “sham” referendums in Ukraine as well as Putin's “overt nuclear threats against Europe.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed Biden's theme. “This is a further escalation in Putin’s war. The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law and step up support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in a tweet.

Josep Borrell, the head of the European Union's foreign policy, added: “Threatening with nuclear weapons is unacceptable and a real danger to all... World peace is in jeopardy.”

NO CHANGE IN UKRAINE'S GOALS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country remains committed to recapturing all of its sovereign territory, describing Putin's remarks as demonstration of Russia's battlefield setbacks.

“We will act in accordance with our plans, step by step. I am certain we will liberate our territory,” Zelenskyy said in a TV interview with the German newspaper Bild.

A spokesman for Zelenskyy called the Russian mobilization a “big tragedy” for the Russian people. In a statement to The Associated Press, Sergii Nikiforov said conscripts sent to the front line in Ukraine would face a similar fate as the ill-prepared Russian forces who were repelled in their attack on Kyiv in the first days of the war.

“This is a recognition of the inability of the Russian professional army, which has failed in all its tasks,” Nikiforov said.

HOW WILL RUSSIANS RESPOND?

Despite the Kremlin’s tight grip on Russia’s news media, some criticism of the war in Ukraine has been aired in Russia since the recent troop retreats.

Anti-war protests were held in 37 Russian cities on Wednesday, including St. Petersburg and Moscow, according to the monitoring group OVD-Info, which said over 800 protesters were arrested.

Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin argued that Putin's mobilization will make the Russian military's failings in the war more personal to many Russians.

“Until recently (Russians participated) with pleasure, sitting on their couches, (watching) TV. And now the war has come into their home,” he told the AP. “People will evade this mobilization in every possible way, bribe their way out of this mobilization, leave the country.”

Russian media on Wednesday reported a run on people buying airline tickets to leave the country, sending ticket prices soaring.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against mobilization, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police block a street during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Riot police block a street during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police block a street during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He risks a deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian soldier inspects ammunition left by the Russian troops in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

A Ukrainian soldier inspects ammunition left by the Russian troops in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian soldier inspects ammunition left by the Russian troops in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Combined ShapeCaption
Local resident Oleksandr looks at a damaged Russian tank near his ruined house in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Residents of Izium and villages around it recaptured in a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that swept through the Kharkiv region, are emerging from the confusion and trauma of six months of Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the world's largest mass grave sites. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Local resident Oleksandr looks at a damaged Russian tank near his ruined house in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Residents of Izium and villages around it recaptured in a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that swept through the Kharkiv region, are emerging from the confusion and trauma of six months of Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the world's largest mass grave sites. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Combined ShapeCaption
Local resident Oleksandr looks at a damaged Russian tank near his ruined house in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Residents of Izium and villages around it recaptured in a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that swept through the Kharkiv region, are emerging from the confusion and trauma of six months of Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the world's largest mass grave sites. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian soldiers inspect an abandoned Russian tank in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Ukrainian soldiers inspect an abandoned Russian tank in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian soldiers inspect an abandoned Russian tank in the recently retaken area close to Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Combined ShapeCaption
President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: Evan Vucci

Credit: Evan Vucci

Editors' Picks
Gwinnett County Police officer Doug Loomis thanks first responders that helped him after going into cardiac arrest during an event at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett officer thanks first responders for saving his life after cardiac arrest1h ago
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
9h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. Intensifying its fight against chronically high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time, an aggressive pace that is heightening the risk of an eventual recession. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
23m ago
The Latest
In this image from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane listens Sept. 21, 2022 from Littleton, Colorado. Lane pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Lane to three years. Lane appeared via video from the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, a low-security federal prison camp. (Minnesota Attorney General's Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years for role in George Floyd's death
6m ago
Cornered by war, Putin makes another nuclear threat
12m ago
‘Sanctuary’ cities navigate migrant influx from GOP states
13m ago
Featured
Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury comforts Tech coach Geoff Collins after Georgia defeated Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As losses take toll, pressure rises on Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury
1h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, September 2022 - Questions asked, results, poll dates
11h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top