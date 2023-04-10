X

Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed

4 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville officials are poised to vote Monday to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues for their gun control protest on the Tennessee House floor after a deadly school shooting — essentially, sending him back after a long weekend.

Nashville’s metro council has called the meeting to address the vacancy left by the expulsion on Thursday of former Rep. Justin Jones. Many councilmembers have publicly commented that they want to send Jones back to the statehouse. The vote will happen as state lawmakers hold their first floor sessions since last week’s expulsion votes.

Expelled Memphis Rep. Justin Pearson, meanwhile, could be reappointed at a Wednesday meeting of the Shelby County Commission.

Special elections for the seats, which have not yet been set, will take place in the coming months. Jones and Pearson have said they want to be reappointed and plan to run in a special election.

Tennessee is one a number of states that allows local governments to fill a vacancy in the state legislature until a special election is called, according to Ballotpedia, under a provision in the Tennessee constitution.

-Compiled from The Associated Press and AJC staff reporting

Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
