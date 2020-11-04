EXPLAINER: 1876 election holds record for highest turnout

No reliable data is available until 1828. But during the last two-thirds of the 19th century, voter turnout of more than 70 percent of those eligible was common — often reflecting sharp discord. The second highest turnout — 81.2 percent — was in 1860, when Abraham Lincoln defeated Stephen Douglas. Even before Lincoln took office, seven Southern states seceded.

In 1920 and 1924, turnout dropped to 49.2 percent and 48.9 percent, respectively, as women gained suffrage and the number of eligible voters doubled. In most years since, somewhere between 50 percent and 60 percent voted; the last time more than 60 percent voted was 1968, when Richard M. Nixon beat Hubert Humphrey and turnout was 60.7 percent.