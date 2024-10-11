Experts warn 'crazy busy' Atlantic hurricane season is far from over

Millions of people in the southeastern U.S. still are reeling from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but scientists warn that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over.

“As far as hurricane landfalls in the U.S., it’s been crazy busy,” said Jeff Masters, meteorologist for Yale Climate Connections. So far five hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. — and the record is six.

Masters said it’s possible that record will be matched since tropical cyclone activity is expected to be above-average for the rest of October and November.