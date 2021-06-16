Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

The report said average temperatures in the U.K. have risen 1.2 degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century and will increase by another 0.5% even with ambitious action to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It said by 2050, Britain would see hotter, drier summers and wetter winters, with sea levels rising 10 to 30 centimeters (4 to 12 inches) higher than in 1981-2000.

The committee said the Conservative government had failed to act on recommendations it made five years ago to strengthen the power system against storms and floods, improve water efficiency and restore peatland, which absorbs large amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.

“There’s a really significant additional element of inevitable change that will continue and to which we need to adapt in order to protect people, nature and the economy in the U.K.,” said Julia King, who chairs a sub-committee on adaptation. “Our message to government is this has got to be a priority."

The government said it welcomed the report and would “consider its recommendations closely.”

Britain is set to host COP26, a major international climate change conference, in Glasgow in November.

