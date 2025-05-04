Experts start complex recovery of a superyacht that sank off Sicily, killing 7

ROME (AP) — Marine salvage experts on Sunday began operations to recover from the seabed off Italy's Sicilian coast the British-flagged superyacht "Bayesian," which sank last summer, killing U.K. tech magnate Mike Lynch, his daughter and five others.

Operations will be conducted by two floating cranes: “Hebo Lift 2,” which has remotely operated underwater equipment and vehicles, and “Hebo Lift 10,” one of the most powerful maritime cranes in Europe, which docked Saturday in the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese after arriving from Rotterdam.

The Italian coast guard is supervising operations and patrolling the security perimeter to ensure the safety of personnel working on the recovery. It said that the overall operation to retrieve the Bayesian could take from 20 to 25 days. After the wreck is brought ashore, judicial authorities investigating the sinking will examine it.