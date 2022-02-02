Experts: Energy attacks could be behind some 'Havana' cases

The officials who briefed reporters Wednesday said there were significant gaps in what the government knows. Among the recommendations the panel has made is standardizing the information collected across U.S. agencies and creating new markers for identifying and caring for what the government calls “anomalous health incidents.”

The U.S. is also looking for ways to protect officers and prevent future cases. While officials who briefed reporters would not specify what protection measures they have recommended, they urged any employee who believes they have been affected to come forward immediately.

“While we don't have the specific mechanism for each case, what we do know is if you report quickly and promptly get medical care, most people are getting well,” one official said.

In a statement, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns said the U.S. government “remains committed to providing access to care for those who need it, and we will continue to share as much information as possible with our workforce and the American public as our efforts continue.”

“Havana syndrome” cases date to a series of reported brain injuries in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. Incidents have been reported by diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel in the Washington area and at global postings.

The Biden administration has faced pressure from lawmakers in both parties to investigate cases linked to “Havana syndrome” and provide better care for people who have reported the sudden onset of sometimes debilitating headaches, dizziness, and other symptoms.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday named a senior National Security Council official to coordinate the government’s response to possible incidents related to Havana syndrome.