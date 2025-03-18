Breaking: Midtown Alliance to develop park on former symphony hall and condo tower site
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Expansion NWSL team unveils plans for new downtown Denver women's soccer stadium

The expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver has unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium
This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)
By ANNE M. PETERSON – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

The expansion National Women's Soccer League team that will kick off next year in Denver has unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium.

The facility will be only the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league after the Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year.

The owners of the Denver team intend to build a privately funded 14,500-seat facility with an open end that looks out over green space, along with a future mixed-use entertainment district. The site is near light rail.

“Doing something iconic and authentic, doing it in a park, connecting neighborhoods, being close to downtown, those were all things that spoke to myself and the rest of the ownership group,” said majority owner Robert Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group. “If you want to build a stadium, this is the right way to do it.”

The architectural firm Populous is designing the stadium and the adjacent recreational area.

“It’s only fitting that the hottest ticket in town will be making its home on Broadway,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. “This project at Santa Fe Yards will transform an underutilized eyesore into a recreational and economic hub where memories are made, culture is built, and championships are won.”

The Denver City Council is expected to approve the land deal for the stadium and the surrounding area in the coming weeks.

“We want to do something that's unique and authentic to Colorado, and that when you see it, and you see that it's a stadium in a park, you're going to say `That's the stadium in Denver, Colorado,” Cohen said. “We're still in discussions with the city, and we want to be respectful of that process that we're going through with them, but the plan is for the ownership group to pay for and build the stadium.”

Denver was awarded the NWSL's 16th team earlier this year. The club has not announced where it will play while the new stadium is being built.

The NWSL currently has 14 teams. A club in Boston will join Denver in kicking off next year. Groups in Cleveland and Cincinnati were also vying for a team during the latest round of expansion.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - With the skyline of Kansas City behind them, the Kansas City Current and the Portland Thorns FC line up before the start of an NWSL soccer match at the new CPKC Stadium, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Credit: AP

The growth of women's sports is spurring a building boom

Bid to launch women's DI hockey at Michigan moving forward, regent Denise Ilitch tells the AP

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

The Latest

Liverpool's Olivia Smith, second left, celebrates with her team mates after scoring her sides third goal from the penalty spot during their English Women's Super League match at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Friday, March 14, 2025. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

FIFA report highlights the inequities in women's soccer

9m ago

Hungary's new anti-LGBTQ+ law bans Pride events and sparks protests

12m ago

Louisiana man asks for last-minute court ruling to halt nitrogen gas execution

14m ago

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

1h ago

Atlanta City Council exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.