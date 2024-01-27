Exotic animals including South American ostrich and giant African snail seized from suburban NY home

The group took custody of several dozen animals, including a five-month-old, female South American ostrich — or lesser rhea — named Eddy found in the crowded basement.

Di Leonardo said the man told him he ordered the rhea egg online while he was drunk.

Matt Roper, director of law enforcement for the Nassau County SPCA, said he could not name the animals' owner, who lives in the home with his parents, because the investigation was ongoing.

Authorities said the investigation began after the man began appearing with animals at events like birthday shows and street fairs.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone number associated with the man.

Roper said the state’s environmental agency issued about a half dozen summonses for harboring endangered species. There also were violations of local ordinances.

“He was very cooperative. He was scared. I believe he was way in over his head,” Roper said. “The animals were cared for. They were fed. It wasn’t the cleanest situation.”

