Exonerations for 2 men convicted in Malcolm X's 1965 death

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two always said they were innocent and offered alibis. No physical evidence linked them to the crime.

Malcolm X gained national prominence as the voice of the Nation of Islam, speaking about the importance of Black people claiming their civil rights “by any means necessary" in his highly visible role with the Black Muslim organization.

But he later split with the group and, after a trip to Mecca, started speaking about the potential for racial unity. It earned him the ire of some in the Nation of Islam, who saw him as a traitor.

Aziz was released in 1985. Islam was released two years later and died in 2009. Both continued to press to clear their names.

Caption A sculpture, right, marks the spot where Malcolm X was assassinated at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, formerly the Audubon Ballroom, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in New York. Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday, after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing. Lawyers and the Innocence Project said Wednesday that a new investigation found authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)