Exit polls: Bulgarian president wins apparent reelection

The Central Election Commission said preliminary turnout Sunday was lower than the 40% from the first round.

Corruption is a huge issue in Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest member. Hundreds of thousands of people turned out last year to protest when GERB was the ruling party, complaining about official corruption in the Black Sea nation of 7 million.

Although Bulgaria's head of state has no executive powers and all major policies must be approved by Parliament, the popular election gives the presidency more authority. The president leads the armed forces and can veto legislation and sign international treaties. He also names ambassadors and the heads of the intelligence and security services.

The new party that won Bulgaria's parliamentary election earlier this month, We Continue the Change, had declared its support for Radev, along with other opponents of Borissov, including the Socialist Party and the anti-elite There is Such a People party. Founded only few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, We Continue the Change won because of their founders' resolute anti-graft actions as finance and economy caretaker ministers.

Bulgaria is very divided in its loyalties. It belongs to NATO and the EU, but many Bulgarians still feel a cultural and historical affinity with Russia. The country remains heavily dependent on Russian energy and has been exposed to growing tensions between Russia and the West.

The country is also struggling with a coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed many hospitals and battling vaccine skepticism that has led to one of the EU's lowest vaccination rates.

Radev, a former air force commander who once studied at the U.S. Air War College in Alabama, has pledged to maintain Bulgaria’s place in NATO. In a presidential debate, Radev insisted upon having pragmatic ties with Russia, adding that the EU should restore its dialogue with Moscow.

“The sanctions that were imposed because of Crimea and Ukraine are not yielding results,” Radev said last week, adding that the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, was “currently Russian.” His remarks prompted protests from the Ukrainian government.

The final results are expected Monday. If the exit polls are confirmed, Radev will begin his second term on Jan. 22.

Caption Bulgarian President Rumen Radev speaks to journalists after casting his vote in Sofia, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Bulgarians are at the polls to choose a new president in a hotly contested runoff amid a COVID-19 surge and a political crisis that has gripped the European Union’s poorest country. The choice is between incumbent Rumen Radev and Sofia University rector Anastas Gerdzhikov. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) Credit: Valentina Petrova Credit: Valentina Petrova

