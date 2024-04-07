Exit poll: Conservative opposition leads Prime Minister Tusk's party in Poland's local elections

BreakingNews
An exit poll released after Poland’s local and regional elections show Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU party slightly trailing the conservative opposition party that governed Poland for eight years until December
Conservative Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, right, joins supporters during Poland's local and regional elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Credit: AP

Conservative Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, right, joins supporters during Poland's local and regional elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday April 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
By VANESSA GERA – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An exit poll released after Poland's local and regional elections Sunday showed Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-EU party trailing the conservative opposition party that governed Poland for eight years until December. But the socially liberal mayor of Warsaw, a Tusk ally, easily won another term in the capital.

Sunday's elections were the first electoral test for Tusk's coalition government nearly four months since it took power. Poles voted for mayors, local councilors and representatives to the nation's 16 regional assemblies.

The exit polls have a small margin of error and final results are not expected until Monday. But they indicated that Law and Justice, the conservative party that governed Poland from 2015-2023, remains a political force to be reckoned with in the nation of 38 million people.

According to the Ipsos exit poll, Law and Justice won 33.7% of votes and Tusk's Civic Coalition won 31.9% in elections to the regional assemblies.

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski declared victory, and said the result was a message to those who had counted the party out.

“As Mark Twain once said, the news of my death is somewhat premature,” Kaczynski said, loosely quoting the American author.

Runoff votes will take place April 21 in cases where mayoral candidates did not win at least 50% of the vote.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski will avoid a runoff after winning nearly 60% of the vote, according to the exit poll. Another Tusk ally, the mayor of Gdansk, also won outright.

Tusk called Trzaskowski the “hero” of the evening but acknowledged that conservative regions that favor his opponents appeared more mobilized. He said he believed some of his usual supporters might not have voted due to the good weather, with Sunday being an exceptionally warm and sunny day.

Several other parties trailed the two main groups, including the Third Way coalition with a projected 13.5%, the Left with 6.8% and and the radical right-wing Confederation party with 7.5%.

The Third Way and the Left belong to Tusk's coalition at the national level. Together they won the fall national election. The result spelled the end of eight years of rule by Law and Justice, which was accused by the European Union of violating democratic standards with changes to the judicial system and public media.

Tusk won on promises to reverse many of those changes and is trying to implement that program, but it isn't easy. For example, a promise to liberalize the strict abortion law is being hampered by conservatives in Tusk's own coalition.

Conservative Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, waves to supporters during regional and local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday April 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Warsaw's Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who is a member of Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling party, votes in local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday April, 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the opposition conservative Law and Justice party, votes in Poland's local elections in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday April, 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who belongs to Prime Minister Donald Tusk's ruling party, votes during local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

People vote during local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

People vote during local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the opposition conservative Law and Justice party, votes during local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A nun votes during local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the opposition conservative Law and Justice party, casts his ballot during local elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Voters across Poland are casting ballots in local elections Sunday in the first electoral test for the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk nearly four months since it took power. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Conservative Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, centre, declared victory in Poland's local and regional elections in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Conservative Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, centre, declared victory in Poland's local and regional elections in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Conservative Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, center, speaks to supporters during Poland's local and regional elections in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday April 7, 2024. The vote is the first test at the ballot box for Prime Minister Donald Tusk four months after he took office. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

