Exhibits damaged at major Berlin museums, unclear by whom

Germany's culture minister, Monika Gruetters, strongly condemned the damage to the art works. Gruetters said that she had been informed on Oct. 6.

She said in a statement that “there is justified hope that the damage can be repaired," but said that Berlin's state museums once again need to answer questions over their security precautions.

In March 2017, burglars broke into the Bode Museum — part of the Museum Island — and made off with a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin known as the “Big Maple Leaf.”

The suspects are believed to have smashed a protective case and then managed to lift the coin out of a museum window before fleeing along a railway track with their haul in a wheelbarrow. It was never recovered.

The other museums on the island are the Pergamon Museum, the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie and the Altes Museum.