ajc logo
X

Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. From Saturday June 4 2022, in the port city of Marseille, visitors will be able to see a replica of the over 30,000-year old site with copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Combined ShapeCaption
A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. From Saturday June 4 2022, in the port city of Marseille, visitors will be able to see a replica of the over 30,000-year old site with copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

National & World News
28 minutes ago
A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France's most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change.

As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediteranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year old site. The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

Years in the making, the exhibit offers the chance to the public to discover the cave of which only 20% currently remains dry and accessible. Officials say the cave's remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

Combined ShapeCaption
Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Journalists attend a tour of in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Journalists attend a tour of in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Journalists attend a tour of in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. storic paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Editors' Picks
These Methodist churches in Georgia want to break away over LGBTQ issues16h ago
UMC Conference overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation for some
13h ago
Broadcaster Kaat uses offensive nickname for Yankees' Cortes
7h ago
Georgia jury punishes senior care home in ant attack case
16h ago
Georgia jury punishes senior care home in ant attack case
16h ago
Atlanta’s COVID-19 risk increases following Memorial Day weekend
1h ago
The Latest
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5%, a 24-year high
10m ago
German lawmakers expected to approve huge fund for military
13m ago
Live updates | Putin to talk grain with African Union chief
20m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top