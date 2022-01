Executive overseeing investments leaves Japan's SoftBank

He helped revamp WeWork after its founder Adam Neumann resigned in 2019. Claure also helped launch a large venture capital fund in South America.

“Marcelo has made many contributions to SoftBank during his time here, and we thank him for his dedication and wish him continued success in his future endeavors,” Son said.

Claure said he was grateful to Son for being his mentor.

“Beyond the value we have created for SoftBank stockholders, we have invested in some of the most innovative and disruptive companies that will be industry leaders for decades to come,” he said.

In a move related to Claure’s departure, Michel Combes, a former chief executive at Sprint, is becoming chief executive of SoftBank Group International, another position Claure held. Combes joined as president in 2020.

Among SoftBank’s investments are Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, U.S. ride-hailing company Uber and insurance startup Lemonade. Although its financial results have often proved volatile, Son insists some choices have stood the test of time. The company reports its earnings on Feb. 8.

