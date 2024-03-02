Nation & World News

Ex-Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore gets standing ovation at game after 2019 car wreck

Former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore received a standing ovation in his first public appearance at the Kohl Center since a 2019 car wreck killed his wife and daughter and left him with serious injuries
FILE - Illinois-Chicago head coach Howard Moore reacts during the final minutes of the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Illinois in Chicago, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013. He played for Wisconsin from 1993-95 and was an assistant coach with the Badgers from 2006-10 and 2016-19. Moore also was Illinois-Chicago’s head coach from 2010-15. Moore received a standing ovation Saturday, March 2, 2024, in his first public appearance at the Kohl Center since a 2019 car wreck that killed his wife and daughter and left him with serious injuries. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore received a standing ovation in his first public appearance at the Kohl Center since a 2019 car wreck killed his wife and daughter and left him with serious injuries.

Wisconsin honored Moore’s family during a ceremony before the Badgers’ game on Saturday afternoon with No. 13 Illinois. Moore made a surprise appearance as he was wheeled onto midcourt by former teammate Rashard Griffith after a video tribute aired on the scoreboard.

During a halftime ceremony, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said the men's basketball offices at the school will be renamed the Howard Moore Family basketball offices.

“Howard Moore represents the best of what it means to be a Badger,” McIntosh said. “His love for this university runs so deep, and his impact on this program is immeasurable and deserves to be memorialized.”

After he was wheeled onto midcourt during the pregame ceremony, Moore was joined by former teammates Michael Finley, Chris Conger, Shawn Carlin and Tracy Webster. Moore was surrounded by Wisconsin’s current team for a photo in front of one of the baskets.

Moore was working as an assistant on Wisconsin coach Greg Gard's staff when his family was involved in a May 2019 car wreck in Washtenaw County, Michigan, that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck the car head-on carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.

Moore suffered severe burns from the wreck and later had a heart attack during his recovery. He was moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

Moore's son, Jerell, was 13 when he was injured in the car wreck. He spoke to the Kohl Center crowd at halftime while joined by Moore's brother and parents.

“I'd just like to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you, all of you,” Jerell Moore said. “You have made this journey for me and my family so much easier and so much more powerful for us to move on and to keep going forward.”

Howard Moore played for Wisconsin from 1993-95 and was an assistant coach with the Badgers from 2006-10 and 2016-19. Moore also was Illinois-Chicago’s head coach from 2010-15.

Wisconsin warmed up Saturday with shirts "Do Moore. Be Moore 4 Moore" and included the No. 34 that Moore wore during his playing days.

