Ex-Vikings QB Kramer says he has dementia, inspired to share by Favre's revelation of Parkinson's

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer has been diagnosed with dementia, he announced on social media.

The 69-year-old Kramer, who played 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl after leading the league in passer rating in 1986, posted on his X account Wednesday that he was formally diagnosed with the cognitive decline a little more than year ago at the Cleveland Clinic as part of a health and wellness program for former NFL players.

Kramer said he was inspired to share about his condition after the revelation Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre made Tuesday during a congressional hearing that he has Parkinson's disease. Kramer said his doctors told him at his one-year checkup that the dementia hasn't advanced and that he has stopped consuming alcohol to better cope with it.