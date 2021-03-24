Ex-US vaccine chief fired over sexual harassment allegations

“I would like to apologize unreservedly to the employee concerned and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused," the statement said. Slaoui added he is taking a leave of absence from his current professional responsibilities, but didn't provide further details.

The statement came from a representative for Centessa Pharmaceuticals, where Slaoui had been listed as chief scientific officer and adviser.

GlaxoSmithKline said its investigation began after it received a letter in February outlining the allegations of “sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct." It said that Slaoui's conduct was “unacceptable" and an “abuse of his leadership position." It did not provide further details.

Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline, holding roles including chair of pharmaceutical research and development, chair of global research and development and board member, according to Centessa's website.