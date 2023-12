Ex-UK leader Boris Johnson rejects notion he wanted to let COVID-19 'rip' through the population

“I think, frankly, it does not do justice to what we did — our thoughts, our feelings, my thoughts, my feelings — to say that we were remotely reconciled to fatalities across the country, or that I believed that it was acceptable to let it rip,” a frustrated Johnson said under questioning from the inquiry’s chief legal counsel, Hugo Keith.

Johnson rejected the notion that he was untroubled by the “suffering that was being inflicted on the country” and became emotional as he shared his experience of being hospitalized with COVID-19.

“When I went into intensive care, I saw around me a lot of people who were not actually elderly. In fact, they were middle-aged men and they were quite like me -– and some of us were going to make it and some of us weren’t,'' he said. “What I’m trying to tell you in a nutshell -– and the NHS, thank god, did an amazing job and helped me survive -– but I knew from that experience what appalling a disease this is. I had absolutely no personal doubt about that, from March onwards.''

Johnson defended his efforts to balance the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. He was grilled about his government's "Eat Out to Help Out" program, which supported the hospitality industry by subsidizing restaurant meals, and delays in imposing a second national lockdown as infection rates began to rise toward the end of 2020.

Leading scientists have testified that they weren't part of the discussions on the program and that it was obvious it would increase transmission risks. Johnson said he had no reason to question the restaurant initiative.

“I must emphasize, it was not at the time presented to me as something that would add to the budget of risk,” he said.

Johnson’s government implemented a series of less draconian measures including a 10 p.m. curfew, work from home advice and regionally targeted restrictions in September and October of 2020 before it finally imposed a second national lockdown on Oct. 31.

His remarks came after weeks of testimony by other ministers, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said they sought to raise the alarm inside the government. Hancock argued that thousands of lives could have been saved by putting the country under a lockdown a few weeks earlier than the eventual date of March 23, 2020.

The United Kingdom went on to have one of Europe's longest and strictest lockdowns, as well as one of the continent's highest COVID-19 death tolls, with the virus recorded as a cause of death for more than 232,000 people.

The inquiry is designed to uncover the lessons of COVID-19 to help officials better respond to future pandemics, but its revelations could further tarnish Johnson’s battered reputation.

Johnson was celebrated for delivering a landslide victory for his Conservative Party in 2019 but was forced to resign as prime minister last year following a series of scandals, including revelations about boozy parties at his Downing Street offices while the country was locked down during the pandemic. The public outrage over the parties has hung over the proceedings. and the inquiry chair has warned observers at the session to remain silent.

