Ex-UK lawmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail for sex assaults

The second woman, a parliamentary worker in her early 20s, said Elphicke tried to kiss her and then groped her when they met for a drink in April 2016. She said he assaulted her again a month later.

Elphicke was the Conservative lawmaker in the southeast England seat of Dover from 2010 until November 2017, when the allegations emerged and he was suspended from the party. He was controversially restored by then-Prime Minister Theresa May a year later, just before a key party vote on her leadership.

He stepped down before the U.K.’s general election in December, and his now-estranged wife, Natalie, contested and won his former seat.

Another Conservative lawmaker was arrested last month on suspicion of rape. He is on bail and police have not released his name — common practice in the U.K. until a suspect is charged.