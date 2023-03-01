X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ex-UK health chief defends record after COVID messages leak

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
55 minutes ago
Britain’s former health minister is denying wrongdoing after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s former health minister on Wednesday denied wrongdoing after a newspaper published extracts of private messages he sent in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph said the exchanges show that then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock ignored scientific advice to test everyone entering nursing homes for COVID-19. Hancock said the WhatsApp messages had been deceptively edited, with key lines omitted to give a “distorted account.”

Hancock said he had wanted to test everyone entering care homes for the coronavirus, but the U.K. lacked the capacity at the time, so priority was put on testing people being discharged from hospitals into the homes.

“The messages imply Matt simply overruled clinical advice. That is categorically untrue,” said a statement released through a spokesman. “He went as far as was possible, as fast as possible, to expand testing and save lives.”

Like many countries, the U.K. had little capacity to test for coronavirus when the pandemic began. The virus spread rapidly through nursing homes in the initial months of the country’s first outbreak in 2020, leading to around 20,000 deaths.

Britain is due to hold a public inquiry into authorities’ handling of the pandemic, but the hearings have yet to begin.

Hancock’s statement said “the right place for this analysis of what happened in the pandemic is in the inquiry.”

The Telegraph said it obtained 2.3 million words from Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist who helped Hancock write a memoir. Oakeshott, a critic of the stringent lockdowns imposed during the pandemic, defended leaking the messages, saying she had done it to avoid a “whitewash” of the crisis.

James Bethell, who served as a junior health minister under Hancock, said “the reality was there was a very, very limited number" of coronavirus tests in the first months of the pandemic.

“The thing that held us back was not a dispute about the clinical advice. It was simply the operational ability to deliver tests,” Bethell told the BBC.

Hancock resigned from the government in June 2021 after breaching social distancing rules that were then in effect by kissing an aide with whom he was having an affair in his office at the Department of Health.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Anti-gay letter fails to deter hiring of Georgia school superintendent14h ago

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them
14h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Georgia Senate panel passes bill to expand ability to challenge voters
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ian Anderson on spring debut: ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It was not very good’
13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ian Anderson on spring debut: ‘I’m not gonna sugarcoat it. It was not very good’
13h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian posts $6.8B loss in 2022, hit by production woes
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

COVID-19 conjecture soars after latest report on origins
12m ago
Israelis step up protests over government's legal overhaul
13m ago
Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top