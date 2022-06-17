ajc logo
X

Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro smiles as he leaves federal court, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Washington. Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro smiles as he leaves federal court, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Washington. Navarro was indicted Friday on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

National & World News
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November. Navarro’s lawyers asked for the trial to be held next year, saying the case presented constitutional and legal questions that need to be litigated.

Navarro has argued that the select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.

Editors' Picks
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years18h ago
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
5h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
3h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
17h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
17h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
The Latest
Putin: Russian economy to overcome 'reckless' sanctions
7m ago
UK's Johnson: Russia taking 'heavy casualties' in Ukraine
7m ago
Canada: Mounties arrest priest for assault at school
13m ago
Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top