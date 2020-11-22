Ex-teammate: Hall of Famer Floyd Little enters hospice care

Killorin shared the update Saturday night on Facebook, where he’s provided periodic updates on Little’s health since May when Little’s bout with cancer became public.

“Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd’s journey. ... Hospice,” Killorin wrote. “Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions.”