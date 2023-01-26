X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ex-student gets 8 years for spying for Chinese government

National & World News
2 hours ago
A former Chicago graduate student was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for spying for the Chinese government by gathering information on scientists and engineers in the U.S. with knowledge about aerospace and satellite technology

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago graduate student was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday for spying for the Chinese government by gathering information on scientists and engineers in the U.S. with knowledge about aerospace and satellite technology.

A federal jury in Chicago in September convicted Ji Chaoqun, 31, of conspiracy to act as an agent of China's Ministry of State Security without notifying the U.S. attorney general, acting as a spy in the U.S., and lying on a government form about his contacts with foreign agencies.

The charges alleged that Ji was targeted by agents with the Ministry of State Security, or MSS, shortly before he came to the U.S. in 2013 to study engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

After traveling back to China for the winter break, prosecutors said, Ji was “wined and dined” by his MSS handlers. He was eventually given a top secret contract in which he swore an oath of allegiance to the agency’s cause, agreeing to “devote the rest of my life to state security,” according to prosecutors.

Ji ultimately gathered background reports on eight U.S. citizens, all born in Taiwan or China, with careers in science and technology industries, including several who specialized in the aerospace field, prosecutors said. Seven worked for U.S. defense contractors.

He sent the reports back to his handlers in a zipped attachment that was falsely labeled as sets of “midterm exam” questions, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas said at Ji's trial.

In 2016, a year after Ji graduated from the college, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve through a program to recruit foreigners who have skills considered vital to the national interest.

The jury found Ji guilty of giving false answers on a government background form that asked if he had ever had any contact with foreign intelligence agencies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Medical marijuana rules approved in a ‘milestone’ for sales in Georgia4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Geoff Duncan, former lieutenant governor, lands spot at CNN
14h ago

Credit: Apollonia Blanchard

Mother remains hopeful with son on life support after South Fulton shooting
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp uses State of the State to launch ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
1h ago
The Latest
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar
9m ago
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
17m ago
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
29m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top